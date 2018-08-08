A 68-year-old grandmother shot a man she says was exposing himself while trying to get into her home in southeast Houston.Granny Jean told Eyewitness News the man showed up to her home on Cherrydale Tuesday afternoon, and he was riding a bike."Some guy pulled off his pants and pulled his pants open, playing with his thing, and he ran up and I told him to get away from my door, or I will shoot him," Mrs. Jean said.Mrs. Jean says she takes care of her disabled grandson who was home with her at the time.She adds that when the suspect tried to get in her door, she pulled the trigger."He kept coming and kept coming, reached for my door after it was locked, and so I shot through the door," Mrs. Jean explained.The man was struck in the chest by a bullet."I don't bother nobody, I don't get in nobody's business," Jean said. "It's just me and him, and like I keep saying, I warned him."Police say the 38-year-old man had to have surgery, but he's expected to be okay. The suspect is no stranger to police.Investigators say he was arrested last week for running around naked on Bellfort. He was out on bond.Mrs. Jean has some advice for anyone who tries to bring drama to her home again: "They better stay away."