Society

Protesters burn masks at rally against rules at Idaho Capitol

BOISE, Idaho -- At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.

Visitors to the Capitol are asked to wear masks, but they're not required and few Republican lawmakers wear them. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.

More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus, and nearly 1,900 have died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyidahoface maskprotestcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Potential stimulus money to aid Bay Area restaurant revival
SFUSD reaches tentative deal to reopen some schools in April
103-year-old South Bay man gets COVID-19 vaccine
GoFundMe made for girl whose mom died in Oakland hit-and-run
Video shows dog rescue at SF's Fort Funston
Kamala Harris' old home could become historic Bay Area landmark
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
Show More
Italian prosecutor seeks life sentence for Bay Area men
North Bay town set to change name of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard
Bay Area dry cleaners devastated by COVID-19 pandemic
Experts explain what you should, shouldn't do if you're fully vaccinated
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
More TOP STORIES News