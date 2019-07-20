Illegal cannabis operation busted in Santa Rosa, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A follow-up inspection into zoning code violations uncovered an elaborate cannabis grow in Santa Rosa.County officers say last Friday, they discovered more than 9,000 prohibited cannabis plants at a property located on Butler Avenue.Inspectors say they also discovered a hash oil lab on the property.The County's HazMat team evaluated the scene, and the Sheriff's Office removed the cannabis plants.There's no word yet if anyone was arrested.