Illegal cannabis operation busted in Santa Rosa, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A follow-up inspection into zoning code violations uncovered an elaborate cannabis grow in Santa Rosa.

County officers say last Friday, they discovered more than 9,000 prohibited cannabis plants at a property located on Butler Avenue.

Inspectors say they also discovered a hash oil lab on the property.

The County's HazMat team evaluated the scene, and the Sheriff's Office removed the cannabis plants.

There's no word yet if anyone was arrested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa rosa
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News