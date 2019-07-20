SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A follow-up inspection into zoning code violations uncovered an elaborate cannabis grow in Santa Rosa.
County officers say last Friday, they discovered more than 9,000 prohibited cannabis plants at a property located on Butler Avenue.
Inspectors say they also discovered a hash oil lab on the property.
The County's HazMat team evaluated the scene, and the Sheriff's Office removed the cannabis plants.
There's no word yet if anyone was arrested.
Illegal cannabis operation busted in Santa Rosa, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News