Coronavirus outbreak: Doctor talks global spread of China virus, symptoms of infection, how to stay healthy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The coronavirus has killed 17 people in China, shutting down public transportation in Wuhan city and has made its way to the United States with one confirmed case in Washington State The deadly outbreak of the newly identified virus from central China has prompted airport screenings in major cities in the U.S., creating fears of an international outbreak. Dr. Alok Pate l tells us more about the virus, what symptoms to look for, how to stay safe, and most of all how to not panic.