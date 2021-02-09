entertainment

Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter Natalia signs modeling contract with IMG

The agency also represents Bella and Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and newly-signed Amanda Gorman.
LOS ANGELES -- Natalia Bryant, Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter, is becoming a model.

IMG Models announced on social media that it has signed the 18-year-old.

In a statement on the agency's Instagram she said, "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

Bryant later reposted the announcement on her Instagram story, sharing the news with her 2.3 million Instagram followers. In the post she added that she is "beyond thrilled and so honored to be a part of the IMG family."

The agency also represents models such as Bella and Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and newly-signed Amanda Gorman.

A Los Angeles woman became the youngest inaugural poet when she performed an original poem at President Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony.

