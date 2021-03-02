15 killed when SUV carrying 27 people hits truck in Southern California: Officials

HOLTVILLE, Calif. -- Hospital officials say an SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashes into a semitruck in Southern California, killing 15 people and leaving others injured.

Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Center's emergency department, said 14 people died at the scene and another died after arriving.


Officials believe there were 27 people in an SUV that struck a tractor-trailer full of gravel. Multiple patients have been flown to hospitals for their injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.


The crash occurred in the agricultural southeastern corner of California on a highway running through fields in the Holtville area about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) east of San Diego.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
imperial countycaliforniatraffic fatalitiessouthern californiau.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When will CA reach herd immunity? Experts weigh in
SF DA's description of murder suspect outrages victim's family
COVID-19 updates: 3 Bay Area counties expected to move into red tier
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist, insensitive imagery
Vernon Jordan, civil rights leader and close ally of Bill Clinton, dies
SF prepares for possible move into red tier
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area nonprofit helping youth of color become EMTs
Show More
7 more CA counties to join red tier Tuesday
CA bill would require department stores to have gender neutral sections
SoCal nurse shares story after getting vaccine, then testing positive
San Mateo approves hazard pay for grocery workers
California serial killer known as 'I-5 Strangler' killed in prison
More TOP STORIES News