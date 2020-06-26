Coronavirus California

Gov. Gavin Newsom tells CA county to shut back down amid COVID-19 surge

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As coronavirus cases continue to surge in parts of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom advised leaders in Imperial County to reinstate a stay-at-home order.

The county, which is on the state's border with Mexico, is seeing an exceptionally high positivity rate, or the proportion of people being tested that return a positive result for COVID-19. The 14-day average positivity rate is approaching 23% in Imperial County, Newsom warned.

For reference, the 7-day positivity rate in California as a whole is 5.7%.

About 500 patients have had to be transferred out of overflowing hospitals in Imperial County to receive treatment elsewhere, Newsom said.

"We obviously are at a point now where the impacts on surrounding counties and the impact on public health within the county is such that we believe it is time to dial back," Gov. Newsom said.

Just before Newsom's noon press conference, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city was putting a pause on reopening hair salons and other businesses that were slated to open their doors again Monday. The mayor cited concerns over the recent rise in coronavirus cases.

"I think what San Francisco did is exactly what the system was designed to do. That is to empower local health officers, based upon the conditions in their community," the governor said.



Newsom said he is prepared to "revert back" to more stringent coronavirus restrictions at the state level, if necessary, but hopes we won't have to.

"We don't intend to do that, we don't want to do that, but I want to make this clear - we are prepared to do that if we must," Newsom said. "Clearly we have the capacity, individual and collective capacity, not to have to go in that direction by just being a little bit more thoughtful about how we go about our day-to-day lives."

Newsom has returned to more regular briefings over the past week, as the state has seen a stunning surge in the COVID-19 crisis. Hospitalizations have increased 32% over the past 14 days and ICU hospitalizations are up 19%. COVID-19 patients are in 34% of all available ICU beds in the state.

On Thursday, Newsom unveiled a new forecasting site, which he called "a model of all models." The state's forecast shows statewide hospitalizations more than tripling over the next month, if current trends continue.

The rise in COVID-19 cases follows weeks of reopening around the state. Most of California is now in Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan - the final phase before concerts, festivals, conventions and the like are allowed.

