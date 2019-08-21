Indiana man accused of million-dollar shoplifting scam using fake bar codes at Walmart, Target

FISHERS, Ind. -- An Indiana man has been charged after authorities said he used fake bar codes as part of a million-dollar shoplifting scam.

Court documents say the suspect targeted places like Walmart and Target, then sold the stolen items online.

At a Target on Michigan Road in Carmel, Ind., authorities said the accused thief, 35-year-old Ryan Walker, walked to the toy aisle, picked up a Lego Star Wars set worth $169.99, slapped a fake bar code on the box and checked out for just $20, reports WXIN.

Police claim that crime was duplicated countless times spanning nearly a decade at Target and Walmart stores in Carmel, Fishers, Avon and Plainfield, allowing Walker to pocket more than $1 million.

Prosecutors claim Walker bought a $200 Sonicare toothbrush at Walmart for just $24.97. Then, he sold the same model on eBay for $122.50, profiting $97.53 from just that one sale.

An affidavit shows Walker's eBay account called "War Electronics" received in excess of $1.1 million since it was created in 2010.

From March 2018 to March of this year, prosecutors believe Walker sold 302 sewing/cutting machines, 285 electric toothbrushes, 233 Lego sets and much more.

After several months of investigating, police searched a storage unit they claim Walker rented as well as his home. Court documents say officers found dozens of stolen items with fraudulent UPCs taped to the boxes.

Walker remains behind bars in the Hamilton County Jail facing a variety of criminal charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianashopliftingu.s. & worldshoppingscam
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot shares story of survival after plane crashes into ocean near Half Moon Bay
AccuWeather Forecast: Noticeable difference today
Trump: Any Jew voting Democratic is uninformed or disloyal
I-TEAM: House of Aloha Hawaii responds to vacation booking allegations
Holocaust era survivor faces eviction from Alameda apartment
6-year-old boy dreams of forever home after family evicted in Oakland
South Bay school relying on generator for power
Show More
Cat rescued from Bay Bridge during rush hour
SFMTA votes to name Muni station in Chinatown after Rose Pak
Who has the best chicken sandwich?
Pilots urge San Jose not to turn Reid-Hillview airport into mixed-income housing
Dog collapses from heat stroke in San Diego
More TOP STORIES News