Indiana grandfather charged in cruise ship death of toddler in Puerto Rico speaks out after guilty plea

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- An Indiana man accused of dropping his granddaughter from an 11th floor window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico last year is speaking out after changing his plea to guilty the day after he declined his right to a jury trial.
Salvatore Anello is charged with negligent homicide in the death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand.
He said in a statement Monday he took a plea deal "to try to help end part of this nightmare for my family, if possible."
His attorney filed the change of plea Tuesday, ABC News reports. A hearing date has not yet been set.
RELATED: Cruise line claims grandfather leaned out window before toddler fell to death
Anello's attorney also released a statement, saying, "This decision was an incredibly difficult one for Sam and the family, but because the plea agreement includes no jail time and no admission of facts, it was decided the plea deal is in the best interests of the family so that they can close this horrible chapter and turn their focus to mourning Chloe and fighting for cruise passenger safety by raising awareness about the need for all common carriers to adhere to window fall prevention laws designed to protect children from falling from windows."
In his own statement, Anello thanked those who have supported his family through this difficult time.
"First of all, I need to express my deepest gratitude to all of the kind people who have stopped me in public places, or as I walk down a street both in Puerto Rico and back at home," he said. "People who have embraced me and prayed for me and my family. They have really been a crucial source for all of us to draw strength from and it has been a blessing."
He went on to say he has received letters from around the world from families who have also lost children in tragic ways.
"Both letters expressed how horrible it would have been if they had to face prosecution after these unthinkable accidents, but I really only think of Chloe. They probably understand that. I wish all of them well," Anello said.
He reiterated what he has previously said about his confusion regarding the "wall of glass" around the ship's deck.
The death occurred in July 2019 as the girl from Granger, Indiana, vacationed with her family aboard the Freedom of the Seas of Royal Caribbean Cruises. Anello has said he did not know the window was open when he lifted Wiegand to it so she could bang on the glass.
RELATED: Family sues Royal Caribbean after toddler falls to death from cruise ship's window
"From my point of view, at the moment the accident happened, it was as if this wall of protective glass disappeared. I was in complete disbelief," Anello said. "It was a nightmare of the likes I could never have imagined before. I wasn't drinking and I wasn't dangling her out of a window. I was just so horribly wrong about our surroundings. I was placed in charge of keeping my beautiful granddaughter safe and I failed."
Puerto Rico Attorney General Dennise N. Longo Quinones released a statement, saying, "The Puerto Rico Department of Justice has diligently prosecuted the charges against Salvatore Anello in order to bring justice to Chloe's unfortunate death. The defendant filed a motion yesterday afternoon expressing his intent to plead guilty and asking for a hearing date where the Court may accept his change of plea. Anello's decision to so proceed is wholly within his discretion and will become binding only upon his appearing before the Court to voluntarily plead guilty."
Wiegand's family has sued the cruise ship company, accusing it of negligence by allowing the window in the ship's children's play area to be open.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Indiana grandfather charged in cruise ship death of toddler in Puerto Rico speaks out after guilty plea
Anello took plea deal 'to try to help end part of this nightmare for my family'
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News