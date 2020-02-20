VIDEO: Huge fire burns near Indiana highway after semitrailer hauling fuel rolls over on ramp

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5952558" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A large fire erupted along an Indiana highway Thursday after a truck hauling fuel rolled over.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Emergency crews in Indiana had their hands full Thursday afternoon after a semitrailer hauling fuel rolled over on a highway ramp, causing an enormous fire to erupt.The truck rolled over near Interstates 70 and 465 on the east side of Indianapolis, an Indiana State Police spokesman tweeted just after 1:15 p.m. Police video shows fire surrounding first responders after the crash.A good Samaritan pulled the driver out of the truck, according to local law enforcement. He was transported to a hospital."This will be a very extended clean-up and will affect rush hour traffic," police said. "Expect long delays."Motorists should seek alternate routes if they're in the area.