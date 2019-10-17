Indiana woman's trial for 3 bus stop deaths gets underway

Twenty-four-year-old Alyssa Shepherd faces three counts of reckless homicide and other charges in the Oct. 30, 2018, crash.
RELATED: Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck at school bus stop in Rochester, Indiana; driver charged
Her trial began Wednesday, a day after jurors were chosen in northern Indiana's Fulton County. The first person testifying was the mother of 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.
All three died in the crash , which also badly injured a fourth child.
RELATED: 'I will walk again for them:' Boy injured in deadly Rochester, Ind. bus stop crash determined to regain strength
WSBT-TV reports Brittany Stahl described hearing screams and then running to her fatally injured children at the crash scene in Rochester, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.