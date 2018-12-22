TSUNAMI

Indonesia tsunami leaves 168 dead, 745 injured

A tsunami in the South Sunda area of Indonesia has killed dozens and injured hundreds of people.

JAKARTA, Indonesia --
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the Saturday evening tsunami has left at least 168 dead, 745 injured and 30 missing.

Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says those numbers may still rise since not all affected areas have been reached.

The worst affected area was the Pandeglang region of Banten province in Java, which encompasses the Ujung Kulon National Park and popular beaches southwest of the capital, Jakarta.

Scientists say the tsunami was probably caused by the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano. They also cited tidal waves caused by the full moon.
