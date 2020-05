Infant carriers sold at Target, Amazon recalled due to fall hazard

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0619

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0719

Flip Front2back Carrier - lot code 2018 0719

Up Close Newborn Carrier - lot code 2018 0719

Infantino is recalling around 14,400 infant carriers because the item could pose a fall risk for babies.The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the buckles on the Infantino carriers can break causing the child to fall out. The carriers were sold at Target and Amazon.com from Nov. 15 through Dec. 20, 2019.If you own one of the popular carriers, officials urge consumers to stop using the following carriers:If you have one of the aforementioned carriers, you can return it to get a free replacement. Consumers are asked to call the company at 1-800-840-4916 or email the company at Recall@infantino.com for more information.