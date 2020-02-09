Shopping

Infant carriers sold at Target, Amazon recalled due to fall hazard

By
Infantino is recalling around 14,400 infant carriers because the item could pose a fall risk for babies.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the buckles on the Infantino carriers can break causing the child to fall out. The carriers were sold at Target and Amazon.com from Nov. 15 through Dec. 20, 2019.

If you own one of the popular carriers, officials urge consumers to stop using the following carriers:

  • Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0619
  • Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0719
  • Flip Front2back Carrier - lot code 2018 0719
  • Up Close Newborn Carrier - lot code 2018 0719


    • If you have one of the aforementioned carriers, you can return it to get a free replacement. Consumers are asked to call the company at 1-800-840-4916 or email the company at Recall@infantino.com for more information.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    shoppingproduct recallsamazonbabiesbabyrecalltarget
    Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
    Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
    AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
    Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
    COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
    NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
    Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
    Show More
    Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
    Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
    These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
    Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
    Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
    More TOP STORIES News