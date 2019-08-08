Inmate Curtis Watson who escaped TN prison on tractor suspected of killing female guard

RIPLEY, TN (AP) -- A Tennessee official says an inmate who is a person of interest in the death of a corrections employee escaped the area on a tractor.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said at a news conference Wednesday evening that the tractor used by 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson was found about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. The facility is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) from Memphis.



Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker said 64-year-old correctional administrator Debra Johnson was found dead in her residence at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He said she lived in a property on site.

Watson was serving a 15-year sentence on an especially aggravated kidnapping conviction out of Henry County. He worked at the prison as a farm laborer.

TBI says Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.



According to CNN, Watson worked on a farm detail and had no disciplinary issues since 2007. He was a minimal custody offender.

This was Watson's second prison stint. He was previously incarcerated for aggravated child abuse and was released in 2011. He returned to prison in 2013.
