SALINAS, Calif. -- Authorities say two murder suspects have escaped from central California's Monterey County Jail.
The county sheriff's office says in a tweet that the inmates escaped Sunday morning.
The tweet says Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar were in custody on suspicion of murder and other violent charges.
A call seeking additional details from sheriff's officials wasn't immediately returned.
Monterey is a city of about 28,000 people on the central coast, 100 miles south of San Francisco.
Two murder suspects on the run after escaping from the Monterey County Jail
ESCAPED PRISONER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News