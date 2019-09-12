Instagram-famous pug dog Otis found safe after being stolen from San Francisco apartment

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Great news! Otis the Pug's owner announced that her Instagram-famous dog has been returned after he was stolen from San Francisco apartment.

RELATED: Have you seen Otis? Instagram popular pug stolen out of San Francisco apartment

Kelly Fitch posted this message on Instagram: "WE GOT HIM. I'm speechless. Shaking. Emotional. The man who found him is the angel we all prayed for and I can't even to describe what he did to make this happen. A complete stranger who owed me nothing gave me my entire world back and jumped through hoops to get him off the streets and back to me. I will update more later- at the vet now making sure he's ok. THANK YOU to every single person who searched/shared/commented/hung flyers/and dropped everything to help me. I have no words."

Otis -- who is known on Instagram as @OtisthePugSF -- is quite popular on social media with nearly 13,000 followers.

Fitch says she came home to her Mission District apartment Wednesday night and Otis was nowhere to be found. Surveillance cameras inside the apartment didn't capture anything.

She was offering a $15,000 reward for the pug.

