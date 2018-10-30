Oakland police say a 3-year-old who was shot last night is in critical condition. — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 30, 2018

A three-year-old Oakland boy is in critical condition after being shot last night in his home on Robledo Drive near the San Leandro border.Police say the boy was taken to the hospital in San Leandro in a personal car but was later transferred to Oakland's Children's Hospital."I hope that everyone has this family in their prayers. What a tragedy for a three-year-old child to be hanging on to his life. At this time this is an active investigation. We do know that the incident happened inside the home. There was an unsecured firearm in the home. That's all we are sharing right now," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 last night.