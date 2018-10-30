Investigation continues into how a 3-year-old boy was shot inside Oakland home

EMBED </>More Videos

A three-year-old boy was left in critical condition after being shot while inside his home in Oakland.

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A three-year-old Oakland boy is in critical condition after being shot last night in his home on Robledo Drive near the San Leandro border.

Police say the boy was taken to the hospital in San Leandro in a personal car but was later transferred to Oakland's Children's Hospital.

"I hope that everyone has this family in their prayers. What a tragedy for a three-year-old child to be hanging on to his life. At this time this is an active investigation. We do know that the incident happened inside the home. There was an unsecured firearm in the home. That's all we are sharing right now," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 last night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotshootinginvestigationpoliceOPDOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
California gubernatorial candidates speak at SF's Fairmont Hotel
Which countries have birthright citizenship?
Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger found dead in prison
14th Amendment controversy: Can Pres. Trump change the Constitution?
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Orangutan becomes surrogate mom to orphaned baby
3 siblings fatally struck at Indiana school bus stop
Trump reportedly wants to end birthright citizenship for children of non-citizens
Show More
Man in custody after waving BB gun on I-880 in Oakland, CHP says
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
'Boy Meets World' actor William Daniels foils attempted burglary
Australian divers hold underwater pumpkin carving competition
Apple unveils new iPads, Macbooks in Brooklyn
More News