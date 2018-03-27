STEPHON CLARK

Investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting of Stephon Clark underway

EMBED </>More Videos

The California attorney general's office on Tuesday joined an investigation into the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police to provide independent oversight. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
The battle cry in Sacramento is "Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark!"

His name was said over and over outside a Sacramento City Council meeting where people lined up for a seat and a chance to speak out. There was tight security and metal detectors as City Hall was overwhelmed by the crowd. Many could not get inside.
VIDEO: Grandmother of unarmed Sacramento man killed by police calls for change
EMBED More News Videos

The grandmother of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police is calling for changes in the way police confront suspects. She suggests shooting them in an extremity.


Earlier in the day, an emotional group of protestors gathered outside the District Attorney's office demanding answers.

Tuesday, the California Department of Justice announced they are stepping in to oversee the investigation into the shooting death of Stephon Clark on March 18. It's a case that's quickly becoming a national crusade about illegal use of force.

Clark led police on a pursuit that ended in his grandmother's backyard in south Sacramento. Body cam video included an officer yelling "gun" then 20 rounds were fired at the 22-year-old. As other officers arrived, one said "mute" and audio on both body cams went silent. Clark was not armed. He was holding a cell phone.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the state would supervise the investigation into the shooting. He admitted there is a lot of mistrust but said if the investigation is transparent and fair it could bring people together.
RELATED: Sacramento police department says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said, "I also promise regardless of the final outcome of this investigation, we will explore and implement ways to better serve our community."

Activist Berry Accius said protestors are angry but that doesn't mean they are violent. "We are here because excessive force was used. We are here because of police officers- not protesters "

community groups say the state taking over the investigation isn't enough. They are demanding "justice now. " They want the two police officers to be charged with murder and they want police to change their protocol going forward.
Click here for full coverage on the shooting death of Stephon Clark.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingman killedfatal shootingpolicepolice-involved shootingcrimeviolencecaliforniaStephon ClarkSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Grandmother of man killed by Sacramento police calls for change
Protests move to capitol building after Sacramento officer-involved shooting
Sacramento PD says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting
Protests erupt in Sacramento after deadly officer-involved shooting
STEPHON CLARK
Warriors do not attend rally to honor Stephon Clark
Protester reportedly hit by sheriff's vehicle at Sacramento Stephon Clark protest
Police presence heavy in Sacramento ahead of Warriors, Kings game
Matt Barnes announces scholarship at Stephon Clark rally
TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation
More Stephon Clark
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News