Video surfaces of Hulk Hogan receiving unauthorized ride in Chicago Police squad

CHICAGO -- Video has surfaced of former pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan receiving an unauthorized ride in a Chicago police squad at O'Hare International Airport.

The Facebook Live video was posted to Hogan's page on August 2.



It shows Hogan sitting in the front-passenger seat of the squad with his longtime wrestling manager, Jimmy Hart is in the backseat

The video also shows the uniformed officer driving with the squad's sirens on.

"My Uber's got a siren," Hogan joked.

Chicago police say the video came to their attention this week and say it is of significant concern.

"This escort was not authorized by the department and Commander Thomas O'Brien of airport operations had no knowledge that it was taking place," said Anthony Guglielmi of the Chicago Police Department in a statement.

An international affairs investigation has been opened into the officer and supervisors at the airport, according to police

"We are in the process of revoking credentials for the officer to operate a vehicle on airport grounds pending the investigation," Guglielmi said.
