Investigation underway after man found shot inside building in San Francisco's Mission District

San Francisco police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot in the area of 13th and Mission in the Mission District.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot inside a building the area of 13th and Mission in the Mission District.

According to police, at 3:52 pm on Monday they responded to a call of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man in the lobby of a building who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department.

