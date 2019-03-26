Investigation underway after man found shot inside building in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot inside a building the area of 13th and Mission in the Mission District.According to police, at 3:52 pm on Monday they responded to a call of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man in the lobby of a building who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department.