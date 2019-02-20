Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper

EMBED </>More Videos

A prosecutor in the trial of an Iowa father told a jury the child "died of diaper rash."

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa --
An Iowa woman whose infant son's lifeless body was found in a baby swing has been imprisoned for life without possibility of parole.

Court records say 22-year-old Cheyanne Harris was sentenced Tuesday in New Hampton to the state-mandated penalty, and her request for a new trial was denied. A jury found her guilty Feb. 6 of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

RELATED: Parents turn themselves in after toddler eats from heroin baggies

The charges stem from the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn, whose body was found Aug. 30, 2017, in a maggot-infested diaper at an apartment in Alta Vista. The swing was in a sweltering bedroom.

An autopsy shows he died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection.

The baby's father, Zachary Koehn, also has been sentenced to life in prison.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusetrialmurderchild deathu.s. & worldmother chargedfather chargedbaby deathIowa
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Top Stories
UC Santa Cruz student arrested for allegedly creating drug-selling app
EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance catches presumed MAGA supporter vandalizing SF home
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
Oakland teachers' bargaining team to meet with district ahead of planned strike
FDA warns against buying 'young blood' for treatment against aging, other diseases
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered light showers
Victims plead with teenage burglary suspect to go home safely after running away
Show More
Westbound Hwy 37 reopens in Novato following closure due to flooding
BTS to kick off 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour at Rose Bowl
American Airlines: No record passenger was on board
Sausalito landslide victims return home to retrieve items
UC Santa Cruz student faces federal drug charges for app
More News