Politics

US service members injured in Jan. 8 Iranian missile attack, officials say

WASHINGTON -- U.S. officials said on Thursday some American troops were injured in the Iranian missile attack from earlier this month despite initial reports that no one was hurt.

ABC News confirmed 11 U.S. service members were flown out of Iraq for treatment in the last 24 to 36 hours.

Eight were taken to Landstuhl, Germany, while another three were transported to Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

Some injured in the Jan. 8 attack on the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq suffered traumatic brain injuries. They were recently evacuated out of Iraq.

The severity of their injuries was not clear due to HIPAA laws. A U.S. official said the service members' symptoms had worsened enough to warrant being evacuated.

"While no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.

Iran's attack was retaliation for a U.S. airstrike near a Baghdad airport that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. President Donald Trump previously said no Americans were harmed in the attack when he addressed the nation.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsiraqmilitaryu.s. & worldiran
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News