Coronavirus

IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer, other PPE now tax deductible

There's some new and important information for when you file your taxes this year. PPE like face masks and hand sanitizer are now tax deductible medical expenses.

The IRS made the announcement on Friday, saying COVID face masks, hand sanitizer and other PPE such as disinfectant wipes will be deductible medical expenses when Americans file their taxes this year.

They say Americans can deduct those PPE purchases as long as they're for the primary purpose of preventing the spread of COVID and for use by themselves, their spouse, or any dependents not covered by insurance, provided that total medical expenses exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income.

The amounts paid for PPE are also eligible to be paid or reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements.

To qualify your PPE for a tax break, you must have bought it after January 1, 2020.

PPE costs are also eligible to be paid or reimbursed under flex spending plans and health savings accounts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeface maskmedicalirstaxescoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Treasure Island vaccination clinic to open Saturday
COVID-19 updates: Facebook sets reopening date for Bay Area offices
SF's journey ahead 1 year into the COVID-19 pandemic
Bay Area officials stress patience as vaccine eligibility opens up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Supporters gather for 'Rise Up with Asians Rally' event in SF
'Slap an Asian' challenge has SF police on alert
EXCLUSIVE: Elderly Asian man warns others after SF attack
CA to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
COVID-19 updates: Facebook sets reopening date for Bay Area offices
Hot mic catches pilot's expletive-filled rant against Bay Area
Show More
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
Here's what commuting will be like when SF workers return
Treasure Island vaccination clinic to open Saturday
These 10 Bay Area ZIP codes are prioritized for the vaccine
49ers acquire No. 3 pick from Dolphins, ESPN sources say
More TOP STORIES News