WILDFIRE

Irving Fire in Marin County park prompts evacuation orders

EMBED </>More Videos

A 40-acre wildfire burning in a park in Marin County Monday night prompted evacuation orders, according to fire officials. (KGO-TV)

LAGUNITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
A 100-acre wildfire burning in a park in Marin County Monday night prompted evacuation orders, according to fire officials.

The fire is burning in the Samuel P. Taylor State Park in an area difficult for firefighters to access. It was first reported around 8 p.m. At least 20 to 30 structures are being threatened and the fire was 10 percent contained as of midnight.


Evacuated residents were advised to go to the Lagunitas School and await further instructions.

Smoke in the San Geronimo and Fairfax communities could be strong due to the fire.

Find the latest evacuation information from the Marin County Fire Department.

Some road closures are also in effect, and a public information hotline has been set up for residents to call.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firefirefirefightersmarin countysmokeLagunitas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
Sonoma County tests emergency phone calls in wake of North Bay Fires
All evacuations lifted for Snell Fire in Napa County
I-5 reopens in Shasta County; Delta Fire grows to 40,903 acres
Napa County fire grows to 2,400 acres; containment at 20 percent
More wildfire
Top Stories
Dashcam video captures moment Muni bus crashed into SF building
Sonoma County tests emergency phone calls in wake of North Bay Fires
Oakland Raiders fans celebrate what may be last Coliseum season opener
Global Climate Action Summit being held in San Francisco
Jon Gruden loss in Raiders return gives debuting coaches 0-7 start
Analyst: SF spent $35 million a year to remove trash from streets
Lafayette residents ready to confront PG&E over trees
Oakland Raiders fall to Los Angeles Rams in season opener
Show More
Many Bay Area residents already meeting new carbon-free energy goal
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch sits for national anthem at season opener
Raiders fans wearing rose-colored glasses as Las Vegas move looms
Veteran whose wedding ring went missing at Redwood City hospital passes away
Street gangs indicted for hacking Bay Area medical, dental offices
More News