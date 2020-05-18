WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom announces pro sports, hair salons may reopen in next few weeks

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out early guidance for much of the state to move into further reopening in the coming weeks, including hair salons and even sporting events.The governor spoke Monday from Mustards Grill on Highway 29 in Napa.Newsom began by making the case that California has made significant progress on hospitalizations, ICU hospitalizations, testing, contact tracing and distributing protective equipment. With that in mind, he announced that in the coming days and weeks, the state was prepared to allow even larger counties to reopen dine-in restaurants and office buildings as part of Phase 2."We estimate roughly 53 of the 58 counties would be eligible to move into this phase," Newsom said. He didn't specify which five counties wouldn't be eligible for further reopening.Newsom hinted even more reopening would be allowed at the state level shortly."If we hold the rate of transmissions... we'll be making announcements statewide, not just with the regional variances, that would allow for retail not just to be pick up, but in-store retail to be loosened up," he said.The governor added live professional sports may be allowed to resume as early as the first week of June.Hair salons may be allowed to reopen at the state level around the same time, he said.Local restrictions may be more strict, depending on county public health leaders.