WATCH TODAY: San Francisco Mayor Breed gives update on COVID-19, reopening businesses

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is giving a coronavirus update at 11:15 a.m. on Friday.
By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and health director Dr. Grant Colfax are set to give a coronavirus update about reopening businesses on Friday at 11:15 a.m.

Despite Governor Gavin Newsom suggesting San Francisco could come off the state's coronavirus watch list last week, the county's Department of Emergency Management says it remains on the list.

The reason reported at the time is that San Francisco has not met state thresholds on two key indicators, case rate and percentage of ICU beds currently available.

Newsom said last week, "It is expected, for the purposes of transparency, we expect if all things being equal, that it's likely as early as tomorrow, though we'll see exactly as the numbers come in, that San Francisco will be added to that list that is not the case today but it looks as if they're in a position, three plus days, to get off of that monitoring list," said the governor.

In order to be removed from the watch list, a county must meet state thresholds on these key indicators for three consecutive days.

In an emailed statement to ABC7 News, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management writes, "In order to be removed from the state's watch list, we all must work together to decrease the transmission of the virus."


For the public, this means wearing a mask, social distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home when sick.

At the same time, the county is diligently testing, performing robust contact tracing investigations and initiating vaccine trials.

According to the California Department of Public Health website, counties that are removed from the state monitoring list are allowed, if the county approves it, to re-open barbershops, hair and nail salons, and gyms.

As of Thursday, there are 9,149 cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths in San Francisco County.

