Many gathered waving Israel flags and signs protesting against Netanyahu, set to meet with Elon Musk and some AI companies in Silicon Valley.

Protest in San Jose over Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu visit

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A large protest is happening outside Mineta San Jose International Airport Monday morning.

Activists are upset over a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

He's expected to meet with Elon Musk and some AI companies in Silicon Valley -- before heading to New York for United Nations meetings.

The visit comes as Musk faces allegations of antisemitism targeting the Anti-Defamation League.

The league's chief executive claims Musk's comments have led to an increase in threats against the organization.

