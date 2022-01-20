Politics

Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump

EMBED <>More Videos

Inside the Insurrection: NatGeo photographer documents Capitol siege

WASHINGTON -- The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its investigation.

The committee sent a letter Thursday requesting a meeting in early February asking to discuss her father's actions, including a telephone call they say she witnessed as he tried to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the 2020 election results, among other issues. Ivanka Trump was an adviser to her father in the White House.

"Testimony obtained by the Committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill," wrote the committee chairman, Bennie Thompson.

The committee issued subpoenas earlier this week to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Trump's legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election that fueled the lie that race had been stolen from the former president.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpus capitolgovernmentu.s. & worldcongressivanka trump
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Armed person shot, killed by police at SFO, officers say
Plastic face shields shredded at Hollister recycling center
Marin residents baffled by 'disturbing' loud booms in the night
Doorbell cam, audio captures deadly mountain lion fight in Belmont
Home mortgage appraisal industry under scrutiny in new report
Longtime East Bay diner destination closes permanently
SJPD responds to shooting involving officers, carjacking suspect
Show More
BART responds after scathing report calls agency 'unreliable'
Calls for dog trainer regulations renewed as families mourn lost pets
By the numbers: Stats that tell story of Biden's first year
San Jose on pace to surpass traffic death record after 2 deaths
TX mom pregnant with 6th child dies from COVID complications
More TOP STORIES News