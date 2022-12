Jackknifed big rig shuts down nb I-880 in Oakland for over 4 hours Friday morning

All northbound lanes on 880 in Oakland have been shut down since 2 a.m. due to a jackknifed big rig, causing a massive backup.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- All northbound lanes on I-880 in Oakland were shut down for over four hours Friday morning due to a jackknifed big rig, causing a massive traffic backup.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. and was most likely weather-related with standing water.

All lanes were shut down but as of 6:45 a.m., they are back open.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live