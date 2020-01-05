Officer fatally shot at South Carolina regional airport, suspect in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Authorities are investigating after an officer was fatally shot at the Florence Regional Airport in South Carolina.

Officials identified the airport public safety officer as 26-year-old Jackson Ryan Winkeler.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the shooting incident unfolded shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, the unidentified suspect initially fled the scene but was later arrested by Florence County Deputies.

Dozens of police officers and deputies were still on the scene of the crime Sunday morning, according to WPDE.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Officials said this was the first officer-involved shooting South Carolina in 2020, in 2019 there were 45 officer-involved shootings in the state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinaairport newsofficer involved shootingpolice officer shotofficer killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News