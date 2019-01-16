Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect's father: 'All I care about' is Jayme's family

EMBED </>More Videos

Kidnapping suspect's family speaks out. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 16, 2019. (Barron County Sheriff's Department)

BARRON, Wis. --
The grandfather of a Wisconsin girl who was kidnapped after her parents were killed in October said Wednesday that he appreciates the sympathy being expressed by the suspect's father.

Robert Naiberg's granddaughter, 13-year-old Jayme Closs, escaped from a remote cabin in northwest Wisconsin late last week, nearly three months after she was abducted from her family's home. Investigators allege the suspect , 21-year-old son Jake Patterson, targeted the girl after first spotting her getting on a school bus.

"You can't blame the parents," Naiberg told The Associated Press. "A guy becomes 21 years old, and sometimes it's not how he was raised or anything."

TIMELINE: Missing teen Jayme Closs' kidnapping, discovery
EMBED More News Videos

After 88 days of questions, numerous searches and thousands of tips, missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been found alive.



Patterson's father, Patrick Patterson, visited the Barron County Justice Center on Tuesday saying he wanted to pass a note to the Closs' family, CNN reported. On the verge of tears, Patrick Patterson declined an interview but said: "All I care about right now is Jayme's family."

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told the AP he had no knowledge of a note from the Patterson family.

Jake Patterson was charged Monday with two counts of intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators allege Patterson killed Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, during a break-in at the family's home near Barron and then held the girl captive in a cabin about an hour's drive north.

WATCH: Jayme Closs' rescuers describe finding her, calling 911
EMBED More News Videos

The three people who helped rescue missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs after she escaped her alleged captor describe their experience.



Naiberg, Denise Closs' father, said his granddaughter continues to recover while staying with her aunt. Naiberg said Jayme will permanently live with her aunt.

"She doesn't want to talk to anybody," Naiberg said of his granddaughter, but said her aunt is "bringing her out of her shell slowly."

Naiberg said Jayme wants to return to school but it isn't clear when that might happen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlmissing teenagerdouble murderu.s. & worldkidnappingWisconsin
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Storm triggering early problems on North Bay roadways
Accuweather Forecast: Heavy showers, fast winds tonight
3.4 magnitude earthquake, 2 aftershocks strike Piedmont
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
How do you recover from hydroplaning?
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
6 injured, 20 displaced in 2-alarm fire at 2 homes in SF
Storm could make Bay Area evening commutes treacherous
Show More
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Police say wet roads likely to blame for North Bay truck crash
Atmospheric River expected to drench Bay Area Wednesday
VIDEO: $10,000 in merchandise stolen from Berkeley store
Suspect accused of multiple shootings shot, killed by Sacramento area sheriff's deputies
More News