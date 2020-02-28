food

LIST: 2020 Bay Area James Beard Award nominees

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 2020 nominations for the prestigious James Beard chef and restaurant awards were announced this week and once again dozens of Bay Area culinary stars were recognized. Several chefs and restaurants nabbed nominations for a second year in a row, but there were also some newcomers to the awards.

UPDATE: The James Beard Awards have been postponed until the summertime because of concern over the COVID-19 virus. Details are on the orgranization's website

Check out the full list of local nominees below:

2020 James Beard Semifinalists from Bay Area



Outstanding Restaurant
House of Prime Rib, San Francisco
Quince, San Francisco

Best New Restaurant
Beit Rima, San Francisco

Verjus, San Francisco

Outstanding Chef
David Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA
Christopher Kostow, The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, CA
Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco

Rising Star Chef of the Year
Matthew Kammerer, Harbor House Inn, Elk, CA
Gaby Maeda, State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

RELATED: LIST: Bay Area winners, finalists for 2019 James Beard Restaurant & Chef Awards

Best Chef: California
Kim Alter, Nightbird, San Francisco
Val M. Cantu, Californios, San Francisco
Gabriela Cámara, Cala, San Francisco
Brandon Jew, Mister Jiu's, San Francisco
Mourad Lahlou, Mourad, San Francisco
Brandon Rodgers and Ian Scaramuzza, In Situ, San Francisco
Joshua Skenes, Angler, San Francisco
James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CA
Pim Techamuanvivit, Kin Khao, San Francisco
Karen Taylor Waikiki, El Molino Central, Boyes Hot Springs, CA

Outstanding Baker
Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CA

Outstanding Bar Program
Trick Dog, San Francisco

RELATED: Is Swan Oyster Depot Worth the Wait?

Outstanding Hospitality
Saison, San Francisco
Swan Oyster Depot, San Francisco

Outstanding Pastry Chef
Juan Contreras, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Outstanding Restaurateur
Thomas McNaughton, David Steele and David White, Ne Timeas Restaurant Group, San Francisco (Flour + Water, Central Kitchen, Trick Dog)
Willy Ng, Magic Gourmet Trading, San Francisco (Koi Palace, Dragon Beaux, Palette Tea House)

Outstanding Wine Program
Great China, Berkeley, CA
The Morris, San Francisco

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer
Cathy Corison, Corison Winery, St. Helena, CA
Yoshihiro Sako, Den Sake Brewery, Oakland, CA
Lance Winters, St. George Spirits, Alameda, CA

RELATED: Award-winning distillers of Alameda's St. George Spirits share their keys to success

The final James Beard Award nominations were set to be announced, March 25 and the winners will be picked on May 4. However, the awards have been postponed until the summer due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

For the Full list of James Beard Semifinalists click HERE

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscolos gatosst. helenaboyes hot springsoaklandbarfoodwinerestaurantrestaurantsalcoholwine bars
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area celebrates 2019 James Beard Award winners
FOOD
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at Chicago hospital
San Jose Earthquakes' Shea Salinas talks return of MLS -- With Authority
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News