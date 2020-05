LIST: 2020 Bay Area James Beard Award nominees

2020 James Beard Semifinalists from Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 2020 nominations for the prestigious James Beard chef and restaurant awards were announced this week and once again dozens of Bay Area culinary stars were recognized. Several chefs and restaurants nabbed nominations for a second year in a row, but there were also some newcomers to the awards.UPDATE: The James Beard Awards have been postponed until the summertime because of concern over the COVID-19 virus. Details are on the orgranization's website Check out the full list of local nominees below:House of Prime Rib, San FranciscoQuince, San FranciscoBeit Rima, San FranciscoVerjus, San FranciscoDavid Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos, CAChristopher Kostow, The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, CACorey Lee, Benu, San FranciscoMatthew Kammerer, Harbor House Inn, Elk, CAGaby Maeda, State Bird Provisions, San FranciscoKim Alter, Nightbird, San FranciscoVal M. Cantu, Californios, San FranciscoGabriela Cámara, Cala, San FranciscoBrandon Jew, Mister Jiu's, San FranciscoMourad Lahlou, Mourad, San FranciscoBrandon Rodgers and Ian Scaramuzza, In Situ, San FranciscoJoshua Skenes, Angler, San FranciscoJames Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CAPim Techamuanvivit, Kin Khao, San FranciscoKaren Taylor Waikiki, El Molino Central, Boyes Hot Springs, CAAvery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CATrick Dog, San FranciscoSaison, San FranciscoSwan Oyster Depot, San FranciscoJuan Contreras, Atelier Crenn, San FranciscoThomas McNaughton, David Steele and David White, Ne Timeas Restaurant Group, San Francisco (Flour + Water, Central Kitchen, Trick Dog)Willy Ng, Magic Gourmet Trading, San Francisco (Koi Palace, Dragon Beaux, Palette Tea House)Great China, Berkeley, CAThe Morris, San FranciscoCathy Corison, Corison Winery, St. Helena, CAYoshihiro Sako, Den Sake Brewery, Oakland, CALance Winters, St. George Spirits, Alameda, CAThe final James Beard Award nominations were set to be announced, March 25 and the winners will be picked on May 4. However, the awards have been postponed until the summer due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. For the Full list of James Beard Semifinalists click HERE