Education

Head of small SoCal school district is state's highest-paid superintendent at $600K

EMBED <>More Videos

Superintendent of small IE school district is state's highest-paid

ONTARIO, Calif. -- The head of a Southern California school district is the state's highest-paid K-12 administrator for the third year in a row after taking advantage of various perks, including one that allows him to cash out sick time that ballooned to 85 days this year.

Ontario-Montclair School District Superintendent James Hammond in July exchanged 110 total days of leave - including 25 days of vacation - for $167,596 in extra pay, the Southern California News Group reported Sunday. Last year, he cashed out 100 of the 105 days he accrued for an additional $152,360.

Hammond's total compensation, including the value of his benefits, now routinely exceeds $600,000 a year, though his base salary is nearly half that.

In 2019, Hammond's $561,748 salary was more than double the state average for superintendents of similarly sized school districts.

RELATED: Parents protest pay raise for highly-paid San Ramon Valley Unified superintendent, top administrators

Hammond's contract provides sick time that continues to increase by five days every year going forward. In total, Ontario-Montclair has paid him an extra $730,859 for 522 of the 665 days of leave he has accrued since July 2015. That leaves 143 days - more than six months of Hammond's work year - that he either used or banked.

Hammond said he does not consider the money to be a bonus.


"My fringe benefit of sick leave allows me the flexibility to consider accruing unused sick leave, or cashing out, my annual allocation of sick leave," he said in an email.

Hammond insists his contracts were fully vetted by the school board and its attorneys.

Board President Elvia Rivas, who joined the board in 2010, agreed, and described Hammond's high compensation and generous sick leave as incentives that have allowed the district to retain its superintendent for much longer than other districts.
"It is a fringe benefit which is designed to provide security in the event of sickness and to incentivize both wellness and longevity," Rivas said.

The district's other board members either did not respond to requests for comment from the news group or declined to answer specific questions about Hammond's pay.


Hammond's additional perks include up to $2,500 a month for a life insurance policy and full reimbursement for Medicare tax contributions. In 2020, he got $134,714 in retirement-related contributions from the district.

In addition, he receives lifetime health benefits for him, his spouse and his children, with all premiums paid by the district. The state outlawed such perks the year after Hammond was grandfathered in, the news group reported.

The Ontario-Montclair School District in western San Bernardino County enrolls about 19,000 students in kindergarten through eighth grade across 32 elementary and middle schools. The median household income in the area was $65,046 as of 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationontariosan bernardino countyschoolspublic schoolsalary
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
Show More
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
More TOP STORIES News