child killed

Ohio River search for James Hutchinson, 6, to resume; mother charged with murder

Middletown, Ohio community remembered boy this week
CINCINNATI -- Crews are expected to resume searching the Ohio River on Sunday for a 6-year-old Ohio boy who police say died when his mother tried to abandon him at a park and drive away but he grabbed for a door and was dragged.

Police believe James Hutchinson's mother, Brittany Gosney, and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, dumped the body into the river near Lawrenceburg, Indiana, last weekend.

Flood conditions have held up the search.

The mother was indicted Friday on 16 counts, including murder. Her boyfriend was indicted on 15 counts, including corpse abuse and tampering with evidence.

RELATED: AJ Freund murder: JoAnn Cunningham gets 35-year prison sentence in beating death of 5-year-old son
EMBED More News Videos

"I love him and I miss him and there's nothing I wouldn't do to bring him back," Cunningham told the court.



Butler County court records didn't list attorneys for the jailed couple.

"James was important, James was loved, and he will be missed," Hutchinson's former first grade teacher told WKEF.

The Middletown, Ohio community remembered the boy earlier this week.

"It's devastating," added parent, Meygan Dunn. "As a mom you just don't understand."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioindianachild abandonedmissing boychild killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
South Bay man accused of murdering wife, young daughter
SFPD arrest suspect in shooting of 6-year-old boy
Child killed in train crash while waiting to enter Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
Experts explain what you should, shouldn't do if you're fully vaccinated
What to know when CA opens up vaccine eligibility on March 15
Twitter is testing an 'undo' option after sending tweets
Bay Area baseball teams preparing to welcome back fans
Look at Bay Area ZIP codes receiving extra vaccines
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Show More
Beware of COVID-19 vaccine phone scams
California to allow theme parks to reopen at reduced capacity
Outdoor spectator sports like MLB can resume in red tier next month
SF's de Young Museum reopens with long-awaited Picasso exhibit
COVID-19 updates: SFUSD to offer in-person learning to some students starting April 12
More TOP STORIES News