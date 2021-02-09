Impeachment

House impeachment manager chokes up recounting Capitol siege: 'This cannot be the future of America'

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, grew emotional as he concluded the Democrats' first round of arguments in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

Raskin spoke about his personal experience in the Capitol on Jan. 6. He had been joined by family members that day - the day after he had buried his son, who died by suicide in December.

His daughter and son-in-law were in an office in the Capitol and hid under a desk, where they sent what they thought were their final texts. He says, "They thought they were going to die."

Separated from them in the House chamber, Raskin described people around him calling to say goodbye to their families, members removing their congressional pins to try to evade detection. And he said he heard the rioters "pounding on the door like a battering ram" - a sound he said he would "never forget."

He choked up as he recounted his daughter telling him she never wanted to return to the Capitol again.

Through tears, Raskin says, "This cannot be the future of America."

EMBED More News Videos

Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial has opened in the Senate, with Democrats arguing that the former president should be convicted for inciting a violent mob of his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.impeachmentdonald trumpus capitolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What to know about Trump's 2nd impeachment trial | LIVE
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens with video of siege | LIVE
IMPEACHMENT
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens with video of siege | LIVE
What to know about Trump's 2nd impeachment trial | LIVE
Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality
Video shows Roger Stone flanked by militia group hours before Capitol riot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens with video of siege | LIVE
Map shows CA zip codes where rent is dangerously high
SF will move into next vaccine tier in 2 weeks
Only 1 NorCal county moves to less restrictive tier
COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Levi's Stadium
Rain heading to Bay Area through Valentine's Day weekend
Asian American groups join forces against violence
Show More
Walgreens resolves outage for vaccine appointment website
Caught on camera: Beloved monument in SJ's Japantown vandalized
Post COVID-19 brain symptoms may be common, study indicates
Experts predict the world is 7 years from reaching herd immunity
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
More TOP STORIES News