National Geographic celebrating Earth Month with documentary about Dr. Jane Goodall

National Geographic is celebrating Earth Month with "Jane Goodall: The Hope," a documentary honoring legendary wildlife conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall.

The two-hour documentary special will take viewers through chapters of Goodall's journey in the 60 sixty years since her groundbreaking discoveries in Gombe researching wild chimpanzees, including her activism, creation of her non-profit organization the Jane Goodall Institute and Roots & Shoots youth program, along with her current efforts to inspire the next generation.

"My job is to inspire people and to get them to go around and take action," Goodall remarks in the trailer, which was released in time for her birthday on April 3.

"Jane Goodall: The Hope" premieres Earth Day, April 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT | 8 p.m. CT on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo Mundo. Stream it on Disney+ or Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.
