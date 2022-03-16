7.3 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan; tsunami alert issued

EMBED <>More Videos

How to make your own earthquake kit

TOKYO -- A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometers (36 miles) below the sea.


The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago that also caused nuclear plant meltdowns. Wednesday's quake came only days after the area marked the 11th anniversary of the disaster in March 2011.

The agency issued a tsunami advisory for up to a meter (3-foot) sea surge in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures. NHK national television said the tsunami might have reached some areas already.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant that suffered multiple meltdowns following the 2011 quake and tsunami that destroyed its cooling systems, said workers were checking for any possible damage.

The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.


There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
japannepal earthquake
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Highly-transmissible omicron subvariant increasing in CA
East Bay mother faces first degree murder in death of 8-year-old
Person killed on BART tracks between Dublin and Pleasanton stations
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
Police investigating deadly shooting in Fremont neighborhood
Show More
Labrador remains most popular dog in SF, AKC list shows
San Jose anticipates economy boost from upcoming conventions
Hillsborough police release video of burglars caught on camera
'Little Miss Nobody' identified 62 years after remains found in desert
Is the US about to experience another COVID uptick? What experts say
More TOP STORIES News