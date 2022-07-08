Politics

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot while giving campaign speech

By Melissa Gaffney
TOKYO, Japan -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot while giving a campaign speech in western Japan.

ABC News partner NHK reported that Abe was bleeding when he collapsed.

Abe's heart is in a "stopped condition," ABC News has learned, and there are no vital signs.

Two shots were heard. The former prime minister was shot in the back and bleeding on-site when he was transported to a hospital.

Authorities have one man in custody and recovered a weapon at the scene, which is described as a shotgun.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ABC News' Anthony Trotter contributed to this report.
