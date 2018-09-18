Jaycee Dugard shows support for Elizabeth Smart ahead of kidnapper's release

Jaycee Dugard, who was also abducted at a young age, is showing support for Elizabeth Smart as one of her kidnapper's is set to be released from jail. (KGO-TV)

SALT LAKE CITY (KGO) --
Two girls, both abducted at a young age, are coming together Tuesday morning.

Jaycee Dugard disappeared in Tahoe in 1991 and Elizabeth Smart went missing in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Both of them were abducted and held for years before breaking free. Both are also trying to adjust to a normal life.

But on Wednesday, one of Smart's kidnappers is set to be released from jail.

Now we're hearing from Dugard. She's talking only to ABC News in support of Smart.

Dugard issued this exclusive statement, saying: "I feel deeply for what Elizabeth is going through, knowing this dangerous person is free to walk the street. Believe Elizabeth when she says this woman is a threat to society.
