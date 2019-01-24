EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5056117" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After 88 days of questions, numerous searches and thousands of tips, missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been found alive.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5056856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The three people who helped rescue missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs after she escaped her alleged captor describe their experience.

Turkey products company Jennie-O says it will donate the $25,000 it had offered in reward money for information leading to Jayme Closs directly to the 13-year-old girl.Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15 and both of her parents were killed. She escaped 88 days later . Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is charged with kidnapping and homicide.Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, worked at Jennie-O.The FBI and Jennie-O contributed a total of $50,000 for information on Jayme's whereabouts. Jennie-O and its parent company, Hormel Foods, announced Thursday that they're working with law enforcement to get Jennie-O's share of the reward to Jayme.Jennie-O President Steve Lykken says in a statement that he hopes a trust fund can be set up for Jayme's current and future needs.It's not clear what the FBI will do with the $25,000 it offered. Details on FBI rewards are generally not disclosed.