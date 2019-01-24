Jayme Closs to receive $25,000 reward from Jennie-O

EMBED </>More Videos

The reward money offered for finding Jayme Closs will now go to the teen herself.

BARRON, Wis. --
Turkey products company Jennie-O says it will donate the $25,000 it had offered in reward money for information leading to Jayme Closs directly to the 13-year-old girl.

Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15 and both of her parents were killed. She escaped 88 days later . Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is charged with kidnapping and homicide.
TIMELINE: Missing teen Jayme Closs' kidnapping, discovery
EMBED More News Videos

After 88 days of questions, numerous searches and thousands of tips, missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been found alive.



Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, worked at Jennie-O.

The FBI and Jennie-O contributed a total of $50,000 for information on Jayme's whereabouts. Jennie-O and its parent company, Hormel Foods, announced Thursday that they're working with law enforcement to get Jennie-O's share of the reward to Jayme.

Jennie-O President Steve Lykken says in a statement that he hopes a trust fund can be set up for Jayme's current and future needs.

WATCH: Jayme Closs' rescuers describe finding her, calling 911
EMBED More News Videos

The three people who helped rescue missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs after she escaped her alleged captor describe their experience.



It's not clear what the FBI will do with the $25,000 it offered. Details on FBI rewards are generally not disclosed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlmissing teenagerdouble murderu.s. & worldkidnappingWisconsin
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed in hit and run crash in San Jose
Fremont gas station owner offers free fuel for struggling federal workers
Accuweather Forecast: A tale of two seasons
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
San Jose considers renters' protections for workers impacted by shutdown
Protest at Oakland School Board meeting over budget cuts and school closures
Bay Area environmental group challenges lead in musical mouthpieces
49ers to get $30.8 million refund in Levi's Stadium property tax appeal
Show More
Berkeley police locate missing 13-year-old boy
President Trump says he will give State of the Union 'when the Shutdown is over'
Houston dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
Shutdown stories: FruitGuys donates fresh produce to SFO's TSA
PG&E opposes judge's ideas to prevent wildfires
More News