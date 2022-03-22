Coronavirus

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19 for 2nd time

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON -- White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she has tested positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Psaki tweeted that she took a test in preparation for Wednesday's trip and it came back positive.

She said she will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and no longer accompany Biden to Belgium and Poland.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessthe white housecoronavirusjoe bidencovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New studies shed light on how to treat BA.2 COVID variant
What Europe's COVID surge means for the Bay Area
Only 30% of eligible Californians awarded COVID funeral assistance
Disney closes Shanghai park as COVID-19 cases surge
TOP STORIES
Bay Area heatwave to bring record temperatures
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
EXCLUSIVE: Alameda man tackles suspected Walgreens shoplifter
Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record | Live
Hillsborough heiress says she is victim of anti-Asian hate
Bay Area's next heat wave raises concerns amid CA drought
EXCLUSIVE: Severely-burned Bay Area man makes miraculous recovery
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins today
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
What Europe's COVID surge means for the Bay Area
New studies shed light on how to treat BA.2 COVID variant
Russian strike kills 96-year-old Holocaust survivor in Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News