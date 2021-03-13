Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez still together despite reports of split, are 'working through some things'

By Chloe Melas, CNN
LOS ANGELES -- Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say they are still together.

The couple released a statement to CNN Saturday morning through their representative clarifying that they remain in a relationship and are "working through some things."

The statement comes after CNN, citing a source close to the couple, and other news organizations reported Friday that the couple had broken up.

Rodriguez and Lopez have been in a relationship since 2017.

A representative for the couple says they are still engaged.

It will be the fourth marriage for Lopez, who divorced singer Marc Anthony in 2014, and the second for Rodriguez, who has been divorced since 2008.

