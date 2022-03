'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider visiting White House on Transgender Day of Visibility

I know I haven’t been posting a lot on here, but I’ve been traveling all over the country these past few weeks. This morning, for instance we’re getting ready to visit, well…



THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!!



It’s hard to believe this is really happening pic.twitter.com/YurSKx4sdP — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) March 31, 2022

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- " Jeopardy! " champ Amy Schneider is visiting the White House in recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility President Biden is announcing a series of measures today that are aimed at supporting the mental health of transgender children, removing barriers to entry for government services for trans Americans and improving data representation for transgender people.Schneider will meet with the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to "discuss the importance of advancing transgender visibility and equality."There is no word yet if she will meet with President Biden.Schneider, who lives in Oakland, is the winningest woman in Jeopardy's history. She was also the first openly transgender contestant ever on the show.