'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider visiting White House on Transgender Day of Visibility

President Biden is announcing a series of measures today that are aimed at supporting the mental health of transgender children, removing barriers to entry for government services for trans Americans and improving data representation for transgender people.
I know I haven’t been posting a lot on here, but I’ve been traveling all over the country these past few weeks. This morning, for instance we’re getting ready to visit, well…— Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) March 31, 2022
THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!!
It’s hard to believe this is really happening pic.twitter.com/YurSKx4sdP
Schneider will meet with the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to "discuss the importance of advancing transgender visibility and equality."
There is no word yet if she will meet with President Biden.
Schneider, who lives in Oakland, is the winningest woman in Jeopardy's history. She was also the first openly transgender contestant ever on the show.
Related stories and videos:
- Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider of Oakland to focus on book proposal
- Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider of Oakland reveals pick for permanent show host
- Oakland's own Amy Schneider reflects on historic 'Jeopardy!' run, talks what's next
- Report: Oakland's Amy Schneider would consider hosting 'Jeopardy!'
- 'Jeopardy!' super champ and Oakland resident Amy Schneider recognized at Warriors game