Jet catches fire in Oroville, 10 aboard unhurt

OROVILLE, Calif. -- Officials say all 10 people aboard a jet escaped injury after the aircraft aborted takeoff at a small Northern California airport, went off the runway and burst into flames.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the twin-engine Cessna Citation slid off the end of the runway at Oroville Municipal Airport shortly before noon Wednesday. It went into dry grass and caught fire.

Gregor said it's not clear why the pilot aborted takeoff.

A plane crashed near Oroville Airport on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.



Gregor says the plane was flying from Oroville to Portland International Airport in Oregon. Oroville's fire chief says it was a personally chartered jet and its corporate passengers had stayed overnight in Oroville.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
