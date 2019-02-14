U.S. & WORLD

Jet ski blunder leaves Porsche partially submerged in Australia harbor

EMBED </>More Videos

A black Porsche Cayenne, which costs upward of $65,000, was seen in about a foot of water on a boat ramp with the jet ski floating behind it. (Perth Boat School/Storyful)

MUNSTER, Australia --
A Porsche owner was left with an expensive problem after a jet ski launch gone wrong left one of the luxury sedans partially submerged in a Western Australia harbor.

It's not clear exactly how the botched launch unfolded, but video of the aftermath showed the black Porsche Cayenne, which starts at $65,000, in about a foot of water on a boat ramp with the jet ski bobbing behind it, still attached to its trailer.

The Perth Boat School, which shared footage of the aftermath on Facebook, joked that the incident "would be a good time to say that we can also train people how to launch boats."

The accident happened Feb. 14 in Woodman Point, an area outside of Perth that is home to a large national park popular for its beaches and coastal activities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
porscheu.s. & worldaustralia
U.S. & WORLD
Florida man caught on camera licking doorbell
Pres. Trump to sign bill averting shutdown, declare national emergency
Before and after images of Sausalito mudslide
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Before and after images of Sausalito mudslide
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Pres. Trump to sign bill averting shutdown, declare national emergency
Bye Bye, Dry! Bay Area officially out of drought
VIDEO: Valentine's Day rainbow brightens stormy Bay Area skies
Florida man caught on camera licking doorbell
VIDEO: Big rig helps push car trapped in Oakland floodwaters
Massive mudslide tears through Sausalito neighborhood
Show More
VIDEO: House slides down hillside in Sausalito neighborhood
Valentine's Day craft: How to create a candy necklace
How to watch this year's Oscar-nominated movies
VIDEO: Neighbor captures Sausalito mudslide aftermath
Evacuation orders lifted in San Jose after Flood Warning
More News