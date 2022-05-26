product recalls

More products linked to Jif peanut butter recall pulled over salmonella concerns

By Katherine Dillinger, CNN
Food companies across the US are recalling products in the wake of a Jif peanut butter recall over Salmonella contamination concerns. Among them:

  • Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York, is recalling fudge made with Jif.

  • Fresh Del Monte is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing Jif peanut butter dip.

  • Walnut Creek, Ohio-based Coblentz Chocolate Co. is recalling several peanut butter products linked with the Jif recall.

  • Garden Cut LLC of Indianapolis is recalling apple wedges and celery bites sold with peanut butter.

  • Mary's Harvest Fresh Foods of Portland, Oregon is recalling celery and apple peanut butter cups.

  • Cargill is recalling certain snacks sold online and through the Wilbur Chocolate store in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

  • Plymouth, Minnesota-based Taher is recalling Fresh Seasons Power Packs that contain Jif.


    • Consumers who have these items should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.

    What is salmonella? What to know about the bacteria, the illness and the symptoms
    The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.



    J.M Smucker Co. recalled several types of Jif peanut butter May 20 after interviews and lab findings suggested that it may be contaminated. Fourteen salmonella cases have been reported in 12 states, with two people hospitalized. However, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the true number of illnesses is probably higher.

