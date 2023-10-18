A key holdout to Jim Jordan's bid for House speaker says he thinks Jordan will lose more votes on the second round of balloting.

House speaker vote: Jim Jordan tries again to secure House speaker vote Wednesday

WASHINGTON -- The House is expected to cast second-round votes for the next speaker Wednesday morning after Rep. Jim Jordan failed to win the speakership Tuesday when 20 Republicans voted against him.

Jordan, a conservative firebrand, staunch Donald Trump loyalist and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, received his party's nomination last week after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise bowed out of the race.

The Ohio congressman now faces an uphill battle in securing the 217 votes he needs to win the gavel.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Jordan is poised to lose Wednesday on a second ballot on the election of a speaker, but the Ohio Republican is showing no signs of giving up.

While Jordan has continued to attempt to sway holdout Republicans, only Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California has announced a change of heart following the first ballot. LaMalfa had initially voted for his fellow Californian, McCarthy -- and now says he'll support Jordan instead of the former speaker on the second ballot.

But the 19 other Republicans who bucked Jordan in the first round have not publicly shifted their stance yet, and Jordan is actually expected to lose additional lawmakers on the 2nd ballot.