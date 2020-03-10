jimmy kimmel

'Bachelor' Pilot Pete weighs in on clapping after a flight lands: 'It's pretty much useless'

LOS ANGELES -- Bad news, end-of-flight clappers: Your show of support for the captain apparently goes unnoticed, at least in the moment.

That's according to current "Bachelor" Peter Weber, a commercial airline pilot known as "Pilot Pete," who spilled the beans about applause at the end of the flight in a segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday evening.

Weber told Kimmel the pilots in the cockpit can't hear the applause, explaining: "We have noise-canceling headphones on to help with all the air going over the windshield, and we have that cockpit door which is reinforced like crazy. It's pretty much useless."



"Keep doing it because it makes us feel good knowing that it happened," Weber added.

"Here's to positive reinforcement, no matter how ridiculous," Kimmel joked.

Catch "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT | 10:35 p.m. CT on ABC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livetelevisionsocietyabcbachelorjimmy kimmelfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL
Kimmel, Hart surprise Philadelphia nurse with $10K
Oprah, Taylor Swift join lineup for 'One World: Together at Home' special
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' moving back to usual time slot in shorter format
Jimmy Kimmel to host celebrity round of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News