Job opening: VP - Operations & Business Planning

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Job Summary:

The VP, Operations and Business Planning is responsible for KGO-TV operations, business management and planning. This individual will build a deep operational knowledge of the Station's linear and multi-platform businesses and lead all annual planning and analysis activities. The position also has important responsibilities for the overall KGO real estate footprint, and maintaining important relationships with multiple tenants leasing space on the property.

The VP, Operations & Business Planning is a key leader within the station who will work closely with the President / General Manger on developing, implementing and supporting a clear strategic vision for our businesses and will be effective in communicating, motivating and inspiring our team in executing that vision via hands-on leadership, optimism, strategic risk-taking and focused metrics of success.

This position reports to the President and General Manager of KGO-TV and will collaborate closely with Sales, Planning, Marketing, Distribution, Legal, Finance, Real Estate and Administrative Operations teams across KGO and the entire Walt Disney Company.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for leading the execution of long and short range planning. This is inclusive of financial review, consolidation and presentation of the station's forecasts, annual operating plans, capital plans and five-year plans

Responsible for leading the preparation and review of the station's quarterly financial statements

Act as a business advisor and key business partner for the station's management team and support them in their decision making processes

Develop and retain knowledge and fluency in the business performance and financial drivers to advise on key business planning assumptions and opportunities

Create, maintain and report on key business metrics to ensure business objectives are met

Prepare presentations and ad hoc analysis for station management and OTV Division partnerships

Stay informed and engaged in current landscape of the television industry and proactively explore new trends in the marketplace

Develop and manage a professional staff, including offering oversight, motivating and directing the team in its goals and objectives

Responsible for review of local contracts

Partner with Legal and Labor Relations regarding CBAs and Union coordination

Drive business planning around revenue generating events

Partner with Tax department on local Property and Sales Use tax returns

Partner with Corporate Real Estate and Facility Management on various projects

Partner closely with HR to oversee the FCC EEO reporting

Coordinate with internal and external business partners (e.g. coordinating invoice payments, expense report review, expense accruals, etc.)

Assist in managing financing for station owned Sutro Tower, the primary broadcast and telecommunications tower in San Francisco.

Basic Qualifications:

7+ years of relevant work experience

TV Station business planning experience is a plus

Advanced financial modeling and analytical skills

Proven ability to manage and develop teams

Strong work ethic with the ability to prioritize, anticipate change and resolve an array of issues simultaneously

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Ability to translate financial information to various business audiences to drive decision making

Demonstrated ability to persuasively present complex business issues and solutions, clearly and concisely

Strong passion for local broadcasting, news and community

Ability to build strong relationships with senior station executives and be a trusted and reliable source of information, analysis and support

Strong technical skills: Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics or Business Administration

Preferred Education: MBA and/or CPA strongly preferred

The hiring range for this position in San Francisco, CA is $188,928.00 to $253,400.00 per year based on a 40 hour work week. The amount of hours scheduled per week may vary based on business needs. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10059351 (VP - Operations & Business Planning), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

