Coronavirus

Job Hunting With Jobina: Glassdoor creates new tool to find open jobs during COVID-19

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Are you feeling like you've been searching for the right job, but no luck? It's possible you may not be looking in the right place. "Things have changed so quickly," Sarah Stoddard, Glassdoor career expert said. "It might be difficult to understand who has open jobs."

Glassdoor has launched a new tool called the "hiring surge explorer." It identifies employers that are actively and aggressively hiring. The career platform has more than 1,000 companies on their list. "So the employers themselves are identifying if they're having a surge in hiring to help people gauge which companies in the Bay Area are actively hiring," Stoddard said. "We do see companies like Facebook, Docusign and Google ramping up their hiring efforts."

RELATED: Author shares guide to landing entry level job post graduation

Glassdoor has also created a COVID-19 job search HUB. It highlights a range resources and roles, like work from home opportunities.

Competition is always stiff when looking for the best positions, but it's especially difficult right now. "Recruiters are sifting through maybe hundreds of applications at this point and typically recruiters spend about two to three seconds per application," Stoddard said. "You want to catch their attention fast. So, if they recognize your name from a quick email, a linkedIn message, you know ask them a specific question or confirm that you've actually applied for that role. That way when they're sifting through those resumes they say, 'Oh I recognize Sarah's name. She sent me a message.'"

When you send a message, make sure there are no typos and you've done your research.

TODAY'S FEATURED JOB:

Company: Docusign
Position: Business Process Administrator

This role: Responsible for providing key administration for Accounting and Business Process functions
Qualifications: BA/BS degree or equivalent work experience, administration and accounting experience

See more on the job, here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersoaklandmill valleyemploymentcareer advicejobs hiringcoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worldunemploymentcovid 19 pandemiccareersjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
WATCH TODAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: Free walk-thru COVID-19 testing site reopens in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
AccuWeather forecast: Day 4, last hot day
Coronavirus updates: Free walk-thru COVID-19 testing site reopens in SF
Trump preparing executive order targeting social media
Show More
SF preschool makes major changes to reopen safely
Are you ready? Mixture of excitement, worry as people brace for return to work
ABC7 News reporter records diary of 1st dental visit since coronavirus outbreak
Crowds flock to Shoe Palace as Bay Area mall reopens for 1st time in months
Black Lives Matter demonstrators shut down busy LA freeway in protest of George Floyd death
More TOP STORIES News